New CCTV footage showing a man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted break-in at a Burton post office and shop has been released.

The footage from Wellington News and Wine, in Wellington Street, shows the face of a man after the incident late on Tuesday night, October 24.

It comes after Staffordshire Police said they received a call at 11.50pm after a man was seen to approach the front of the shop and grab a large stone before throwing it several times at a lower glass panel in the door. He then tried to pull the broken glass away from the structure with his hands.

However, after failing to get inside, he ran off in the direction of Burton Town Hall. Police searched the area and have CCTV footage of the incident, said the spokesman.

Raja Majid, the owner of the shop, said it will take at least 10 days before the glass in the door is fixed, costing between £500 and £600 as it is special reinforced glass which is a requirement in post offices. Someone will now have to be in the post office at all times to make sure it is completely secure, said Mr Majid.

Mr Majid said: "The police arrived in two minutes and they called me and I went out straight away. We are really angry and very uneasy about the security of the building now the glass is broken.

"It is a bit scary. Someone is going to have to be in the shop all the times to make sure the shop is protected from both sides."

Mr Majid has owned the shop for 15 years and says this is the first time that anything like this has happened.

Anyone who recognises the man in the video is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 856 of October 24.