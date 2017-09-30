Drivers facing lengthy delays following the three-month closure of St Peter's Bridge now face a parking ban on two major traffic routes in Burton.

Staffordshire County Council has introduced the new restrictions in a bid to stop further congestion in the wake of the controversial bridge closure.

Drivers are complaining that traffic in the town centre has reached breaking point, with delays of up to an hour in busy periods. St Peter's Bridge is closed until the end of November while vital repair work is carried out.

Now Staffordshire County Council has said that parking will be restricted on major diversion routes into and around Burton in an attempt to ease traffic build up.

Vehicles will no longer be able to park on the A444 Stapenhill Road between Burton Leander Rowing Club and the entrance to Stapenhill Cemetery in both directions and from St Peter's Bridge Church to the entrance of the church car park.

Meanwhile, on High Street, restrictions will be in place from the Meadowside Drive junction in a southerly direction for 170 metres on the west side of the road and 30 metres south of its junction with Meadowside Drive for a 140 metres on the east side.

The restrictions will see cars banned from parking on the routes from Monday, October 2, and could be in place until March 2018.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "We are doing all we can to keep congestion at a minimum in Burton town centre.

"Since the start of September when the bridge works began, additional civil parking enforcement officer visits have been made in Stapenhill Road and the High Street to help ensure the streets are clear.

"In addition we have introduced temporary parking restrictions on sections of Stapenhill Road and High Street to maintain two lanes of traffic flow where possible on the diversion route."

The works on St Peter's Bridge and Burton Bridge are expected to be completed at the latest by March 31, 2018. The parking restrictions will remain in place until the refurbishment of both bridges in Burton has been completed.