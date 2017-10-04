Motorists have been left doing a double take after road workers painted "ridiculous" markings on a Burton street - that the ancient Egyptians would have been proud of.

The odd paint job was carried out after parts of the road was dug up for vital gas repair works - and the results have left motorists and passers-by scratching their heads.

For the markings, including one for a parking bay for the disabled and a 'stop' sign on Shakespeare Road have only be replaced on the bits of the road where the route was dug up - where the Tarmac was not dug up the hardly visible markings have been left.

It all makes for a series of bizarre marks and symbols, in bright yellow paint that look like hieroglyphics more at home in a pyramid in Egypt.

Cadent, formerly National Grid Gas Distribution, has been carrying out the work with residents left battling the three-way traffic lights during the operation.

Workmen have only repainted the bus stop and disabled markings on the part of the road which has been resurfaced only where the road was dug up, leaving the rest of the markings barely visible after years of being worn down.

They have even stopped mid-letter where the markings run on to the old part of the road. After being contacted by the Burton Mail about the strange markings, Cadent has said it will fix the situation in the "next couple of weeks".

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "It is so badly done that it is ridiculous. They have only painted on the new Tarmac so you can only see part of the markings. It is just bizarre and it is distracting to drivers. On the disabled marking, the person has been decapitated. They have completely missed the head off.

"The three-way traffic lights caused chaos and the polite thing to do would be to do it properly. They have been messing people around by doing the work and I just would like to see the work done properly; that would be the respectful thing to do."

A spokesman for Cadent said the gas work that was carried out was vital.

They said: "Work has recently been carried out on behalf of Cadent to install a new gas pipe in Shakespeare Road. The new pipe will ensure residents continue to have safe and reliable gas supplies to heat their homes and cook with.

"While technically we are only obliged to repaint those road markings that have been removed during our work, we do try to take a common sense approach.

"We had already spotted this and we will ensure the whole "Stop" sign is repainted within the next couple of weeks."

