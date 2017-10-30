Burton's famous Fauld Mine is to undergo big changes as the latest proposals are decided. The latest applications have been decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council:

Fauld Mine, Fauld Lane, Fauld - Consultation application for a prior approval for a proposed new warehouse building.- approved.

The Old Thatch, Yoxall Road, Newborough - Conversion of garage to living accommodation, erection of a single storey rear infill extension and installation of dormer windows to the side elevations and removal of chimney to the rear elevation and insertion of doors – approved.

10 Ferrers Road, Yoxall - Erection of a two storey rear extension, erection of a garage and conversion of existing garage to living accommodation – approved.

Cemetery at St Peters Church, Main Street, Yoxall - Removal of one hawthorn tree, two holly trees, one weeping cherry tree, one laburnum tree, one lilac tree, and one cypress tree – approved.

29 Pinfold Close, Tutbury - Removal of one ash tree, one yew tree and two pine trees – refused.

99 Scalpcliffe Road, Stapenhill - Erection of a single-storey rear extension – approved .

The Dower House, King Street, Yoxall - Listed Building application for works to include refacing of existing single storey lobby area with facing brickwork, replacement of existing rooflight with lantern and installation of flue pipe, removal of wall between kitchen and breakfast room, removal of cupboard and staircase between dining room and breakfast room, removal of false chimney breast and relocation of door to utility room – approved.

8 Tutbury Road, Burton - Erection of a detached home – refused.

Phase 2, Unit 2 Centrum West, Callister Way, Burton - Erection of a detached warehouse unit with associated ancillary office accommodation, means of access, parking, ancillary structures and landscaping – approved.

20 Park Close, Barton under Needwood - Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate the erection of a single-storey side and rear extension – approved.