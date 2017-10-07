A secondary school in Branston has launched a new wellbeing centre with a specially designed 'chill-out' area to support pupils 'emotionally, physically or mentally."

The new centre at Paget High School, in Burton Road, will cater for a range of needs for all pupils, giving them a chance to unwind and relate to pupils in similar situations.

There is a specially designed chill out area which young people can use to calm themselves down if they are upset or anxious. Staff all have specialist training helping to support young people with emotional needs.

Debbie Dain, assistant headteacher, said: "We're really glad to have opened our new wellbeing centre.

"Whether our pupils have learning needs, social needs, emotional needs or behavioural needs, we want to be there for them. This new centre will help us to make sure our students are supported in every way.

"Supporting our students is, and always has been, our main priority."

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths was on hand to cut the ribbon and officially open the new hub on Monday, September 25. He was joined by large numbers of pupils who were keen to check out the new facilities available to them.

Mrs Dain, who is also in charge of pastoral care and safeguarding at the school, said the centre had gone down 'really well' with pupils at the school.

She said: "The response has been fantastic so far. We have always been a very supportive school pastorally and it's great that we can continue to expand on that.

"We'd also like to expand it out to the community and we are planning to run mindfulness sessions with members of staff and parents."

Staff in the wellbeing centre will also be teaching pupils about how they can stay safe from grooming and child sexual exploitation, with the number of incidents soaring across the UK in recent years.

