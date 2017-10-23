A Newhall pensioner has called for irresponsible dogwalkers accused of hanging dog mess from trees in a popular park to be prosecuted.

Barry Woods, 71, says he is fed up with the handful of dogwalkers who are not cleaning up after their pets in the village park.

Mr Woods said people have been complaining about dog fouling in Newhall Park for years but so far no solution has stamped out the problem.

Now he claims the situation is escalating, with a "minority" of dog walkers hanging dog mess from trees and posts at the park.

The dad-of-two, said: "The majority of people who use the park are responsible but there is the occasional one or two who don’t pick up after their dogs.

"It is a shame because children are playing there and teenagers use the area for football, you can only imagine what happens when they slide in it.

"If you go on the park any time of the day you see people walking dogs. It is a very popular area and the Friends of Newhall Park have been working hard to make it better but there is a minority that are ruining it for everybody else.

"It is a national concern that people do not clean up after their dogs and I think it is just so silly that people can put them in bags and instead of putting them in bins choose to hang them from trees; it is disgusting.

"There are bins at every corner of the park and 99 per cent do the job properly. I don’t know why it is so hard to put the mess in the bins provided."

Mr Woods, who has lived in Newhall for 49 years, said the "only way forward is prosecution."

He said: "The safer neighbourhood teams have supposedly been tackling it but the only way forward in my opinion is prosecution. If you get caught speeding you get a fine so something more needs to be done for this too.

"I can’t see any other way around it other than prosecution but that is not up for me to decide."

Matt Holford, environmental health manager at South Derbyshire District Council, said: "Owners who don’t pick up after their dogs are one of the biggest causes of annoyance, not just locally but nationally.

"The council made it an offence for owners not to pick up after their dogs in all open spaces across South Derbyshire some years ago.

"We try to offer as much support as we can to dog owners through the provision of waste bins and our Green Dog Walker scheme. Ultimately though, it is down to the owner to act responsibly.

"Our Safer Neighbourhood Wardens investigate all complaints about dog fouling and act on any information about possible offenders. We would ask anyone who witnesses irresponsible dog owners to submit a dog fouling report at www.south-derbys.gov.uk."