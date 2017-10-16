Members of Stretton Parish Council have sought an apology from their newly elected councillor Dale Spedding about false claims made in a leaflet during the Stretton by-election campaign.

Councillor Spedding, a 31-year-old postman, became the councillor at East Staffordshire Borough Council, representing the Stretton ward following the Stretton by-election on Thursday, September 28.

But, the second leaflet sent out during Mr Spedding's campaign claimed: "Our Conservative County Councillor Bernard Peters has already set up a speed watch team, to help patrol the most affected areas.

"The speed watch team is made up of local volunteers, properly trained and supplied by the local police who help to identify the minority of dangerous drivers that threaten the responsible majority. But this is only the first step of a long journey to help us tackle this problem.

"If elected as your councillor, I will help expand this scheme by working with the police, my fellow councillors and most importantly, you, the people of Stretton."

Stretton Parish Council sent a complaint to East Staffordshire Borough Council, claiming that the Stretton speed watch team had been set up by parish councillor, Clive Lawton, not Bernard Peters.

The parish council meeting was attended by Councillor Spedding, apologised for the mistake and explained that it was a simple mistake by his campaign manager.

He said: "I'd like to say that I am proud and privileged to be elected by the Stretton residents and when I had the phone call, I was gobsmacked and pretty shook up about it. Can I just say now that this had nothing to do with me, or Bernard.

"It was a mistake on behalf of the campaign manager and I would just like to apologise to the people in the room and to the Stretton residents for this error.

"There is no way I would try to use the people of Stretton for any political gains; it's just not in my nature.

"Obviously this is my first time elected and obviously people do make mistakes, that's life. Hopefully we can move on and look to the future, which I'd like to do. I'd just like to apologise and hopefully we can move on."