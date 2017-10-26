Children with undiagnosed eye health conditions may face 'severe' consequences for their education and future wellbeing, experts at Specsavers in Swadlincote have warned.

It comes as new research shows over two-fifths, or 41 per cent of parents say their children haven't had a test at an opticians in the recommended last two years.

The data has been released to mark the second annual National Children's Eye Health Week, running from October 23 to 27, an initiative spearheaded by Specsavers to help dispel confusion around children's eye care.

The YouGov poll of parents of children aged 18 and under found that more than 30 per cent of parents say their children have never had an eye test at an opticians, with many parents thinking there was nothing wrong with their eyes or their children were too young.

This is despite Specsavers recommending that children are taken for their first eye test at the age of three – and that some eye conditions that can be spotted during a test display no symptoms at all.

Katie Boyce, nine, of Church Gresley, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma in both her eyes when she was two years old.

Her parents assumed she had a squint but, after getting her checked and being referred to hospital, were told that she had eye cancer. Katie needed chemotherapy and now only has sight in her right eye.

Now, the youngster wants to inspire others to attend routine check-ups to assure their eyes are as healthy as they can be.

Specsavers' Swadlincote store director Rajesh Patel said: "Early detection of any sight issues is critical. Between the ages of three and eight there is a real window of opportunity to identify and treat conditions such as myopia and lazy eye, which can have no outward symptoms.

"Undiagnosed conditions such as myopia, or short-sightedness, can severely impair education and general wellbeing.

"While there is still no concrete evidence as to the negative effects of technology on eyesight, it is telling that so many parents think it could be a contributing factor.

"With that in mind, there is no reason to wait for something noticeably wrong before taking your child for a sight test – do it today."

Recent research has shown that myopia in children is on the increase, more than doubling in the last 50 years.

Despite some experts claiming excessive close work – watching TV, using PCs, tablets and mobiles - could be contributing to this increase, only half of parents say they would limit screen use after being told it could cause visual issues.

This is despite nearly three-fifths of parents admitting they worry about the impact technology could be having on their child's sight.

To support National Children's Eye Health Week, Specsavers is contacting local schools to offer SchoolScreener EZ software free of charge. The software is unique in being suitable for use with children as they progress through schooling up to age 18 and includes a colour vision test.

SchoolScreener EZ, created by Thomson Screening, has been designed to be operated by teachers or classroom assistants. It has 45 different language options. Schools can register to receive their free kit at screeningforschools.com. More than 2,000 primary and secondary schools have registered and received the software to date.

For more information, visit Specsavers at 26 High Street, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 8HY, call 01283 552211 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/swadlincote.