Here is your first glimpse of the new Next store which is set to open its doors in Burton today, Tuesday, October 24.

The store, based at Swan Walk, in Coopers Square shopping centre, will officially open to the public at 10am today but we have been granted access to get a look around before to find out what it has to offer.

Customers are expected to flock to the opening with the new store offering mens and women's clothes, children's wear and items to brighten up the home.

The former Next store in the shopping centre will close with all the staff now working in the new store, with 12 new people joining the team too.

We have a reporter at the store now looking at what bargains they have.