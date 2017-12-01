Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton bingo club is offering one lucky player the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in style - by driving off with a shiny new MG.

Mecca Bingo is offering up a brand spanking new five-door MG3 for one winner as part of the club's 'Win a Christmas Car' promotion, which could see them whizzing around town doing their Christmas shopping in the new set of wheels.

For one night only, the five-seated MG3 will take the place of the jackpot for the biggest game of the evening on Sunday, December 3.

Darrel Stoten, club manager at Mecca Burton, said: "At Mecca Burton we always like to offer unique prizes that have the ability to change people's lives, especially at this special time of year.

"An MG3 is the perfect car for scooting around Burton while completing all of the festive activities that December brings.

"We can't wait to see which lucky member will be the one to drive off with the prize. What better way to experience that winning feeling than with a brand new motor? It could even make for the perfect present, should the winner be feeling extra generous this Christmas."

Win a Christmas Car at Mecca Burton begins at 6pm on Sunday, December 3. The club is situated on Guild Street.

To attend a Mecca Club customers need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo. Joining is free of charge and those interested can sign up at Mecca Bingo or at the club.