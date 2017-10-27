One man is on the run following a police pursuit after a car failed to stop at a crash in Burton.

Officers from Staffordshire Police chased the car onto the A38 southbound, before the car was made to pull up at Barton Fields Patio and Landscape Centre.

Four men were in the car and three of them have been arrested. The other man, however, is believed to have run off, and is being hunted by police.

An eye witness said: "A load of police cars surrounded a black car, and we saw two men get out and they were searched. Some of the police cars then left, and we think they took the men with them."

It is currently not known if anybody was injured in the crash in the town centre, but police say that no ambulances attended the scene.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to an incident at 3.02pm. A car failed to stop after a road traffic collision on the junction between Queen Street and Uxbridge Street. There were four males on board. One made off and the other three have been arrested."

The car was recovered at around 3.45pm and police left the scene not long after.

