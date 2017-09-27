In South Derbyshire we have so many successful businesses but, if we follow the national trend, only 11 per cent of them will be exporting their goods and services.

Exporting offers a great opportunity for companies to grow their businesses and increase their profits but many may be daunted by lack of knowhow and concerns about financing.

In November 2016 the Government launched Great.gov.uk an online trade hub aimed at helping all businesses, but small to medium-sized companies in particular, access millions of pounds worth of potential business overseas.

Packed full of practical advice and help, the site advises on a number of possible routes to market including online through its e- exporting program. At a basic level it will direct companies overseas looking for buttons, for example, to companies in the UK which manufacture buttons.

All manufacturers and service industries wanting to export or increase their exports need to go on to the Great.gov.uk website, register and enter details of goods or services they have to offer.

The site will show an international audience that Britain is home to the most dynamic and innovative companies in the world and is open for business as never before.

Maximising the opportunities for international trade is not only in our best economic interests now, it is crucial to the UK’s future prosperity and so it is important we help more companies to do this.

The Department now has a network of UK-based trade specialists businesses can go to for unbiased advice and UK Export Finance is there to help with questions about finance. Our local office based in Leicester can be contacted by email info@tradeEM.co.uk or phone 0345 0524001 to arrange a free meeting.

The DIT also has agreements in place with 5 major high street banks and 4 big consultancy groups who are also able to help potential exporters to access overseas opportunities. The DIT has also produced a number of informative videos available on Great.gov.uk and is running a series of free training sessions. Find out more information here for more information.

UK Export Finance works alongside International Trade as an integral part of its strategy and operations. It exists to ensure that no viable UK export should fail for want of finance or insurance from the private market. It provides finance and insurance to help exporters win, fulfil and ensure they get paid for export contracts. More information is available here

UK brands like Alice’s Pig, Comvita, Johnstons of Elgin and Nature’s Own are already taking advantage of the huge opportunities available through online exporting I would really like to see more of our excellent companies based here in South Derbyshire taking advantage of what is on offer click here

