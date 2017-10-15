A sixty-year-old man has admitted breaching a restraining order by sending a woman a series of text messages. His case was among the latest to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Text messages

Steven Stewart, 60, of Woodville Road, Overseal,was found guilty of breaching a restraining order by sending a woman text messages in Derbyshire between September 12 and September 15. He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order and must obey a four-week curfew. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Assault case

Javed Iqbal, 47, of Eton Road, Horninglow, admitted assaulting a man in Burton on August 17. He has been fined £133 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 court costs.

Meat thief

A man has admitted stealing meat. Kyle Dellow, 27, of Coton Croft, Linton, admitted stealing two packets of steak worth £7 from the Co-op, in Woods Lane, Burton, on March 11. He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £7 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Motoring offences

A man has admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath. Richard Brown, 36, of Salisbury Avenue, Midway, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Derby on August 19. He also admitted using a Kymco Pulsar without an MoT certificate in Burton Road, Midway, on August 18.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs, an £85 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for 29 months.

Drink driving

A woman has admitted drink driving. Emma Bennett, 24, of Holts Lane, Tutbury, admitted driving an Audi A3 in Woodland Road, Stanton on August 18, with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

She has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs, a £40 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for 18 months.

