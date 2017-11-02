Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national vigilante group is "appalled" that a Burton paedophile who preyed online on underage girls for sex escaped with a suspended sentence - as Staffordshire Police confirmed it would not release his mugshot.

Keeping Kids Safe arranged to meet up with George Ingledew who thought he had been sharing messages with an underage girl – but turned out to be decoys set up by the group in an attempt to snare him.

Despite Ingledew being released back into the public, Staffordshire Police will not release his mugshot claiming it is their policy that photographs of criminals are only released if they are given a minimum two-year jail sentence.

The 59-year-old, of Princess Street, previously admitted a charge of attempting to cause a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity in April this year.

He had also pleaded guilty to three offences of attempting to engage in sexual communications with underage girls on the internet on dates in April and July, also this year.

At Stafford Crown Court he was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to attend a rehabilitation activity. He will also appear on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Ingledew was caught after his supposed meeting with the girl was broadcast live onto the Keeping Kids Safe Facebook page and seen by thousands of people.

The group has already secured the sentencing of 45-year-old Martin Rhodes, of Wyggeston Street, Burton, who admitted causing a child to watch a sexual act, grooming, attempting to cause or incite a female under 13 to engage in a sexual act and possession of cannabis. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

However, another paedophile caught by the group, 44-year-old Kevin Collins, of Empire Road, Winshill, who admitted three counts of sexual communication with underage girls, was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Paddy Fripps, founder of Keeping Kids Safe, said: "We are appalled with the sentencing. Each account (girl he was speaking to) should serve a maximum sentence of two years. For him to get a suspended sentence is ridiculous and these judges should be questioned over why the lenient sentence.

"The inconsistency throughout different courtrooms is shocking. We have had previous cases which get custodial sentences - the harshest being six years and must serve a minimum of four.

"We also have previous cases where they have never been in trouble in the past and only spoken to one decoy and get 18 months custodial. It really makes you wonder how they make their decisions.

"Until they show consistency and hand out custodial sentences of more than three years these predators will continue to groom and there isn't a deterrent.

"All I will say is I'm grateful that we do the live feeds and publish the stings as we give maximum exposure. Our most viewed video is 2.7 million. People now know these faces and know to be wary of them."

Ingledew was also ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

A spokesman for the judiciary service would not comment on the judge's sentence, but said: "They go to great lengths to explain carefully the reason for their sentence in court and every case will be different.

"They make a decision based on the facts of each case and within the relevant sentencing guidelines. For example there may be aggravating and mitigating factors in each case which may influence the outcome of the sentence."

