Staff at a Burton business visited newborn babies and the neonatal unit team at the town's hospital after raising £200 for the ward.

The team at Palletforce, in Centrum 100, donated the sum to Burton's Queen's Hospital to help support the work of the neonatal ward.

Kari-Ann Harris and Rebecca Jacks donated the cheque on behalf of t Palletforce employees after they helped with non-uniform days and other fund-raising initiatives.

Kari-Ann said: "We were looking to raise funds for something that was close to our hearts and we understand that the work that goes on within neonatal units up and down the country is phenomenal. The money was raised by staff taking part in non-uniform days and other fund-raisers."

Sarah Roberts, deputy senior sister at Burton's Queen's Hospital, said: "We are really grateful for this donation as it will help us to continue giving the very best care to our pre-term babies, thank you."