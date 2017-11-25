Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all mums and dads - your plug socket cover may not be as safe as you thought as an electrician's post on Facebook urges parents to discard the "horrible, unsafe" socket covers after demonstrating how they could expose children to a 230V current.

Steve Palmer posted a video to Facebook just over a week ago which shows how easily his sons, Jayden, one at the time, and Preston, three, can remove and replace the covers, reports the Mirror.

He then goes on to explain how placing a prong into the top pin socket can potentially open up the live pin socket and a strong current.

Talking about standard socket with no cover, the father-of-five says: "These sockets go through vigorous testing to make sure that they are safe. You don't need a plug socket cover to make it safe.

"In fact, what you are actually doing, is giving your child a tool that will allow them to open up the live conductors."

He explains that his sons treated the plug socket cover "like a jigsaw", putting the guard in at different angles and potentially upside down leaving the live pin socket exposed.

He then demonstrates that he is able to reach the plug's live conductors when the guard is in at this angle.

He continues: "It could stay like that for days, weeks, possibly even a month, in which time your child has found something small and conductive, perhaps metal and they've come along and put it in the socket.

"These horrible, unsafe socket covers need to go in the bin. These things are a tool for your child to cause some serious harm to themself. Chances are it might not happen but why live in ifs, buts and maybes?"

