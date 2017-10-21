Newton Solney Parish Council has made plans to introduce a patrol team around popular dog walking areas in the village after receiving regular complaints about dog fouling.

Although there are dog litter bins around popular walking areas in the village, councillors have noticed that there is still a lot of dog mess which is not being cleaned up.

Not picking up after a dog can leave offenders with a fine of up to £80, and if this is not paid, the council can impose a fine of up to £1,000 on anyone caught.

The parish council is urging anyone who has information about someone who is not picking up after their dog or who is causing any other trouble with their animal to get in touch with the Safer Neighbourhood Team.