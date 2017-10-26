A 24-year-old man who was involved in a collision with a Porsche in Burton is in a critical but stable condition.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, this morning, Thursday, October 26, after a collision near to the Beefeater pub in Wellington Road at 5.54am.

Staffordshire Police said the man has now been moved to the critical care unit at the same hospital where he is in a "critical but stable condition". He also has a broken right femur.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Wellington Road after a pedestrian and car were involved in a collision.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team were sent to the scene after the initial call had reported that the man had suffered a possible broken leg.

However, when the crew arrived the man was "almost unconscious" and had an "obvious head injury". He was taken to the trauma unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham. The team met with a doctor from the Black Country in Alrewas to administer anesthetic and the man was taken to the hospital from there.

Staffordshire Police said they were alerted by the ambulance service to the incident which involved a Porsche Macan and the pedestrian. A spokesman said Wellington Road was closed while police investigated the collision and was fully reopened just after 11.30am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of October 26.