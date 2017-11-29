Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed that a pedestrian has died following a collision in Swarkestone, early yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, who was involved in a collision with an SUV in Barrow Lane at its junction with Lowe Lane just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed after the incident and was still closed at 10pm but it was re-opened shortly before midnight.

Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashboard camera footage.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: "Just after 4.30pm today (Tuesday, November 28), a black coloured Audi Q5 was involved in a collision with pedestrian on Barrow Lane just after the junction with Lowe Lane.

"The pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision. We also want to hear from anyone who has dashboard camera footage."

The driver was travelling along the A5132 Barrow Lane from the A50 direction towards Barrow up on Trent.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact the force's Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 613 of November 28.

Alternatively, send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.