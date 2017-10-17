A 32-year-old fraudster described as a 'persistent petty offender' narrowly avoided an immediate jail sentence to enable him to attend rehab.

Wesley Beard, of Shakespeare Road, Horninglow, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court to answer guilty pleas to a list of fraud charges involving stolen credit cards.

He indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods knowing it to be stolen, namely a mobile phone, in Burton, between September 4 and 7.

Beard also admitted committing fraud by false representation in that he purchased goods with a stolen credit card intending to cause a loss to Bargain Booze, in Burton, on September 3.

He also admitted committing fraud by false representation in that he used a stolen card intending to withdraw money from a cash machine, in Burton, on August 30.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card, headphones, taxi badge and log book worth £60 from a man in Burton on September 3; and stealing a £10 cash and a park and ride ticket worth £12.50 in Burton on August 25.

Beard has been made the subject of an eight week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because magistrates told him he was a persistent offender, with a history of similar offences.

They added that the suspended sentence was issued to give him the chance to attend rehab.

Beard was also ordered to pay a total of £572.50 compensation, £185 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.