An online petition calling for Burton's MP to resign has surpassed 3,500 signatures. It comes as a Labour Party communications manager from the town says MP Andrew Griffiths should not stand down despite the petition, but the Tory MP ought to apologise for the heckling incident during the Budget which made national news.

During last week's Budget announcement in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Mr Griffiths admitted making a jibe about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's age.

It is also alleged that Mr Griffiths made a comment that the Labour leader 'ought to be in care', which Mr Griffiths strongly denies making.

It had been alleged that as Mr Corbyn, 68, spoke about the amount of money the NHS required, Mr Griffiths said that the Labour leader 'should be in care'. However, the Tory Whip says he did not say this and that the claim was "wrong, misleading and inaccurate".

A barrage of criticism came his way after Thursday's Budget and a petition was set up by Burton resident Alex Eaton, calling for Mr Griffiths' resignation, which has now surpassed 3,500 signatures in just four days.

Mr Eton, who is a Labour Party member, said he launched the petition after being shocked by what he saw on the TV, with Mr Corbyn being heckled as he was making his points about cuts to social care services.

He said today: "I think this petition has really shown what a lot of people in the area are thinking. I also believe I’ve given local people the chance to speak up on local issues.

"The petition is clearly very strong and should hold a lot of weight locally."

Once complete, Mr Eaton intends to send the petition to Prime Minister Theresa May.

However today, a Labour MP's aide has spoken against the call for Mr Griffiths to resign.

Burton resident Andrew Bettridge, the communications manager for Labour MP for Blackpool South Gordon Marsden, said that despite the political divide he does not believe Mr Griffiths should resign, but should apologise.

He said: "Even though we are on different sides of the political divide, I do not believe Andrew should resign as some people have called for.

"However I feel a sincere public apology wouldn't go amiss because what he said was very disrespectful towards Jeremy.

"People's trust in politics is very low as it is and behaviour like this from whatever side of the house doesn't help matters.

"Emotions were obviously running high during the Budget but I hope Andrew can acknowledge that his behaviour was not up to the standards expected by his constituents.

"I am sure had someone done the same from Labour but towards Theresa May, he would have been calling for an apology.

"What I'd like to see is a proper apology from Andrew. I think calls for him to resign are missing the point and will not make much difference.

"I of course want to see a Labour MP in Burton - however the only way that will be achieved is by making the positive case for Labour."

Following the launch of the Change.org petition on Thursday Mr Griffiths has told the Burton Mail that a certain amount of "rough and tumble" can always be expected in Parliament and that people often jump at the opportunity to "have a go at a Tory".

He said he felt people needed to get a sense of proportion and understand that there was always an element of rough and tumble in the House of Commons and that he intended to go on serving his community.

Today when the Burton Mail asked Mr Griffiths about the number of names on the petition and the comments by Mr Bettridge, the MP said he did not wish to comment further.

Following the heckling incident last week Mr Corbyn said: "I hope the Honourable Members begin to understand what it's like to wait for social care stuck in hospital bed. The uncaring, the uncouth attitude of certain members of Parliament needs to be called out."