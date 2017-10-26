A holidaymaker jetting back from a Mediterranean break found himself witness to a trio of "strange" incidents on the flight home to East Midlands Airport.

Mark Cole was coming home from five days in Majorca with his girlfriend when one man fainted on the flight, another had to be escorted off the plane by police and a third man was taken away in an ambulance.

The three seemingly unrelated incidents took place on Ryanair flight FR6032 from Majorca to East Midlands Airport on Monday morning.

Mark, 37, of Glen Parva, said: "It was probably the strangest flight I have ever been on.

"Not long after we took off a lad up at the front of the plane fainted and the stewardesses all rushed to help him and were giving him oxygen.

"They did a great job and sorted him out and he seemed to be alright."

About an hour of normality passed before a couple began having what police later described as a "domestic incident".

Mark said: "This English couple were about five or six rows ahead of us to the left and there was some bickering going on between them.

"At one point my girlfriend said to me, ‘Did you see that? He punched her on the jaw!’

"I saw her crying and after that they were just arguing and squabbling and she was pinching him and trying to put her arm around him but he kept shoving it away.

"I don’t think either of them had been drinking. He was just in a foul mood.

"The stewardess went to calm them down and the bloke told her to P-off.

"She asked for his passport and he refused. She said she was going to get the police involved and he just said, ‘Go get whoever you want’.

"After this had been going on a while the plane was approaching East Midlands so the fasten seatbelt sign came on.

"The stewardess asked the bloke to do up his seatbelt but he refused and left it undone for landing.

"Then just as soon as the plane hit the ground the man leapt up, grabbed his holdall out of the locker and stormed up to the front of the plane while it was still moving.

"The stewardess stood in his way so he couldn’t get to the door.

"I couldn’t hear much of what happened next but he was arguing with her."

Mark said that after landing the passengers were held on the plane for about 45 minutes in total.

He said: "The man was made to sit down in a seat up at the front of the plane and the police came aboard and we all sat there while they took statements from the stewards and the couple. Later on, the couple were taken away by the police.

"And just as that was finally coming to an end we were told there was an ambulance crew outside who needed to come on board to pick up another passenger who was suffering from dangerously high blood pressure.

"It was just a very strange flight."

A spokesman for Ryanair said: "The crew of this flight from Palma to East Midlands requested police assistance upon landing after a passenger became disruptive in-flight.

"The aircraft landed normally and the passenger was removed and detained by police upon arrival.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority."

A spokeswoman said it was classed as "a domestic incident."

She said officers boarded the Ryanair flight at around 12.40pm on Monday but no arrests were made.