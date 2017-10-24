A roadside plaque honouring two fallen war heroes from Outwoods has been unveiled in a touching tribute to brothers who sacrificed their lives for their country during the First World War.

James and John Wilson both lived at 57 Lower Outwoods Road, Burton, when they left for war but sadly did not return.

After a street on a Harehedge Lane development was named in their memory and a successful search saw their descendants come forward, Outwoods parish council joined forces with East Staffordshire Borough Council to commission a plaque to honour the pair further.

The plaque has now been unveiled and parish councillors Terry Booth and John Anderson were joined by Monica Deakin, niece of James and John at the official launch.

Terry, told the Burton Mail: "It is wholly appropriate that the new road was named Wilson Way, in memorial to two young men, residents of Outwoods Parish, who lost their lives in the First World War. James Wilson, aged 22, lost his life at Gallipoli early in December 1915, while his younger brother, John, aged just 20, was killed at the Hohenzollern Redoubt on October 13, 1915, almost 100 years ago to the day.

"John's death has a poignancy for myself as, along with a great many other local men my great uncle, Percy Sawyer, was killed in the same battle the day before his 19th birthday."

Mrs Deakin and her sister Sylvia Farrall were both born in the same property as the Wilson brothers and believe that they are the nieces of the fallen pair. Mrs Farrall contacted the Burton Mail after she saw a story on the unveiling of the street name in the newspaper. Parish councillors had originally appealed for any family members to come forward but no one did.

John Anderson, chairman of Outwoods Parish Council, said: "I was on a committee set up to organise events for the First World War centenary and learned a great deal about brave local servicemen that lost their lives so we may have our freedom.

"When we at Outwoods Parish were asked to name the now "Wilson Way" it was an honour to name it after John and James. We felt we should do more so commissioned the plaque."

John was part of the 1/5th North Staffordshire Regiment and James was part of the 6th Battalion Lincolnshire Regiment.

The plaque was paid for by Outwoods Parish Council and a grant from East Staffordshire Borough Council was obtained to cover half of the cost.