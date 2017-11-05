Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police car has been left burnt out following a fire in Overseal.

Reports say that the Derbyshire Constabulary vehicle was left completely charred in Burton Road this morning, Sunday, November 5. It is not yet known was caused the fire.

Derbyshire police were at the scene today and the investigation is still ongoing, said a spokesman.

In another incident, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were also called to the scene of an out of control bonfire in Ramblers Close, Swadlincote, during the weekend bonfire celebrations.

Crews had to use a rescue ladder from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as they tackled the blaze.

The fire service took to social media to warn others about the dangers of unorganised firework displays and bonfires.

It said today: “Having a bonfire party tonight? Never use petrol or accelerants to light the fire and ensure it’s away from house/shed/garage and trees. #BonfireNight”

“Keep fireworks away from the bonfire; in a metal box and never return to a lit firework! Keep children and pets way from the fireworks and bonfire.

“Appoint a responsible adult to light fireworks. Light at arm’s length using a taper.”