Police descended on a Swadlincote school’s premises earlier today, Friday, September 29, in search of a suspected burglar.

Derbyshire police confirmed that a police helicopter which was seen circling above the Pingle Academy in Coronation Street, was working with officers on foot who were on the look-out for a suspect they believe was involved in a burglary, which was unrelated the school.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were on the premises searching for a suspect in a burglary. We thought he might have been on a school field. We were searching the surrounding area and left at 9.41am with negative results.

"Police spoke to school staff to let them know that we no longer needed to use the school grounds. The burglary was not related to the school."

Concerned residents took to social media this morning as speculation was rife about what was causing the heavy police presence around the school.