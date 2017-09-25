The hunt is on to find a burglar from Castle Gresley who has gone on the run after breaching his parole. He had been released from jail on parole in February but breached this.

Now officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing to the public for help in trying to him him so he can be sent back to prison. Scott Harris, 42, of Castle Gresley is wanted for his recall to prison, said a spokesman.

Harris is serving a jail term for burglary, theft and escaping lawful custody.

If someone is to recalled to prison for breaking the conditions of their parole conditions, their licence is revoked, meaning that their licence to live in the community is removed and they must return to prison.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 number quoting reference number 17000315703.

