Detectives investigating a series of ATM attacks across the East Midlands have made a number of arrests.

Two men, aged 36 and 31, were detained in Warwickshire yestersday, Wednesday, November 22, by officers from East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

The men have both been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and are currently in custody in Leicestershire.

Officers have also executed two search warrants at premises in Mere Lane, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, and searches have been carried out. Two women, aged 29 and 38, have also been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act. They are also in custody, said a police spokesman.

Police are yet to confirm whether or not the arrests are connected to recent cash point ram-raids in Ashby, Kings Bromley, Hilton, Hatton and Stapenhill, all of which have taken place during the last few months. In these raids thieves used plant machinery to smash their way into the premises before using the machine to rip out the ATM.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said of the arrests: "This is a significant development in our investigation into the series of ATM attacks that have happened across the East Midlands.

"There has been a dedicated team of detectives investigating the recent spate, and our work is still very much ongoing.

"We appreciate that every incident, regardless of where it has happened, has had an impact on businesses, communities and have caused concern among the wider public.

"Our message remains the same – please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as we remain committed to tackling these crimes."

Detectives are also investigating an incident which could potentially be linked. It happened at Tesco Express, in London Road, Hinckley, during the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the shop at about 1.40am today following a report that a vehicle has been used in an attempt to remove the ATM from the front of the premises.

Anyone with information about the incident in Hinckley is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 26 of November 22.