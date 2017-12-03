Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People who fancy a job in uniform are being urged to be on the look-out for vacancies with Leicestershire Police after it was revealed that the force wants to recruit around 125 new officers over the next two years.

A list of the police force's latest vacancies have been posted on Facebook and range from police constables, detectives and even intelligence officers.

What do I need to become a police officer?

The police officer vacancy was described as a "unique role with unique demands that are ever-changing", skills required are listed as adaptability and the ability to think on your feet.

An advert for the role states: "Being a police officer means never knowing what is going to happen next.

"You will be working long hours - typically eight, 10 or 12-hour shifts – you will be in contact with the widest variety of people, and you'll be expected to act with integrity at all times - even when you are out of uniform.

1,000 new jobs hope at East Midlands Airport as UPS unveils £114m parcel depot plans

"At the same time, it is a role that can give you some of the best and proudest days of your life. From protecting the vulnerable and saving lives to just making your local community feel safer, it is exciting, diverse and vitally important."

It says that the force itself is "creative, forward-thinking and dedicated to keeping Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland a safe place to live, work and visit."

(Image: Getty)

Applications are welcomed from those from all backgrounds.

The advert adds: "We are particularly keen to increase the number of women officers and officers from black and minority ethnic communities and candidates from the LGBT community, so that we can truly reflect the communities that we serve."

Aldi wants graduates for their £42,000-a-year scheme

Chief Constable Simon Cole said: "Protecting our communities in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland is a privilege and demands a wide range of skills and competencies from our officers, staff and volunteers. It is vital that we recruit the right people into these PC roles, and equip them to deliver harm-reducing services that will keep our communities safe.

"If you want an opportunity that offers variety, excellent training and a chance to help people and have the capabilities that we need I’d encourage you to apply to join us and look forward to receiving your application."

What jobs are Leicestershire Police recruiting for?

A range of other job roles are also available with the force including detective constable, clerical analyst, intelligence officer, information sharing advisor, intelligence support clerk and others.

Here is the full list of jobs currently on offer:

Police Officer

Detective Constable (Transferee)

Identification Unit Manager

IT Service Desk / Clerical Analyst

Deputy Force Crime Registrar

Amazon looking to recruit more than 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

IMU Investigator

Intelligence Officer

Information Sharing Advisor

Accredited Financial Investigator

IOM Team Leader

Intelligence Support Clerk

HOLMES Document Manager

Command Team Secretary

Designing Out Crime Officer

Vehicle Commissioning Engineer

For more information, go to Leicestershire Police's career section on their website.