Police are reminding motorists about the consequences of driving without insurance as officers get ready to crack down on the crime in the coming weeks.

Derbyshire Police will be targeting drivers in the county and monitoring all areas in a bid to catch drivers getting behind the wheel of uninsured vehicles.

A spokesman for the force said: "It is against the law to drive without insurance and anyone who is caught doing so will face further action that could ultimately land them in court.

"There is no excuse for getting behind the wheel when you are not properly insured, and the cost to law-abiding drivers who are hit by those who are uninsured is unacceptable.

"Throughout the year and across Derbyshire, we catch people who are not insured. We have the technology to identify vehicles that aren’t protected by insurance and our roads policing teams pro-actively crack down on them.

"We run operations at different times of the year to deal with uninsured drivers, too, and our message is simple; it is not worth the risk.

"The cost of an insurance policy is far outweighed by the costs drivers will face if they start their journey without a policy and end it in a courtroom."

The locations and dates of the operation have not been disclosed.