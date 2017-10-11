Detectives have admitted there is currently 'insufficient evidence' to catch the robbers who held up a Burton phone shop, forcing terrified staff to kneel on the floor.

Staffordshire Police has said there is currently not enough evidence for officers to proceed with the investigation following the raid at Carphone Warehouse, in Middleway Park, on April 29.

The case will however remain open and if anything new comes to light it will be looked at, said a spokesman.

Two men who burst into the store have still not been traced. A third who drove the get-away car is also still at large.

They went into the shop brandishing knives and forced staff in to a storeroom, where they were made to kneel while they helped themselves to hundreds of pounds worth of new mobile phones. A spokesman for Staffordshire police said no-one has been arrested so far.

The robbers took 40 new Samsung mobile phones during the raid. The two men then escaped in a waiting car. A third man was waiting in a blue Renault, with the registration HV51 FAM, this was later found abandoned in Burton.

The men fled in the Renault which was then abandoned in Horninglow Road, in the town, where some of the stolen phones were subsequently recovered.

Detectives say the gang then fled on foot along Dallow Street into Victoria Street were they were collected by another vehicle, a blue Astra. Part of its registration was captured - it being VE54.

One of the two men who entered the store is described as black. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing. The other is described as white and in light-coloured clothing.



Anyone who saw the offenders at the retail park, or later in the Horninglow Road area, or either vehicle, to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 289 of April 29, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

