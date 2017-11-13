Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police bosses have issued a warning to motorists about leaving their cars running and unattended as temperatures begin to plummet and the country is set for a cold snap.

Staffordshire Police have urged motorists not to leave their car unattended while the keys are in the ignition and the engine is running to defrost their windscreens.

It comes after the latest theft of a vehicle in Codsall, in south Staffordshire, when a driver had left his engine running while he popped into his house to collect his bag. He got back outside to find the car had been stolen - thankfully the vehicle had a tracker, and was quickly recovered and an arrest was made.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Many motorists have been caught out on frosty mornings and need to be aware that if they leave their car unattended, with the keys in the ignition that there is a significant risk that their insurance will be invalid leaving them without a car and out of pocket, police have said.

Now officers have issued advice on how to make life difficult for opportunist thieves by taking a few simple steps:

Make time to defrost your car – don't leave clearing your windscreen until the last minute.

Don't leave your keys in the ignition and engine running while you eat your breakfast or get ready for work – it makes your vehicle vulnerable and is bad for the environment.

Prevent 'fishing' by keeping your keys out of view and reach from opportunists.

Be a good neighbour – keep an eye out for your neighbours cars if you see them leave their car unattended make them aware of the risks.

Further advice is available on the Staffordshire Police website at www.staffordshire.police.uk/article/2320/Vehicle-Crime.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk