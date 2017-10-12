An investigation into what happened when police chased a "madman" driver who went on to send a 75-year-old man flying into the air, killing him instantly, has been described by a watchdog as being carried out "appropriately".

Etwall man Matthew Hogg, 24, who had never passed his test, overtook cars at breakneck speeds down quiet country lanes and drove the wrong way around a roundabout on April 5, before colliding with father-of-four Barrie Arkesden in Main Street, in Hilton at 60mph.

Shocking CCTV footage show the officers aborting the chase "because it was too dangerous".

However, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has released a report into the police involvement in the incident, in which it described the chase as being carried out "appropriately and in accordance with force policies".

The report says: "The pursuit was aborted after less than three minutes because the police driver considered it too dangerous to continue, due to the manner in which the Vauxhall Astra was being driven by Hogg.

"Data from the police car indicated it had returned to a normal speed and its blue lights and sirens were no longer activated when it drove into Hilton and came across the scene of the crash in Main Street.

"In the IPCC investigator’s opinion the pursuit was authorised, carried out and managed in line with policy and procedure. As well as studying in-car footage from the police vehicle, the IPCC investigator also reviewed collision investigation data and documentation, and CCTV recorded along the pursuit route."

IPCC operations manager Rashpal Pahal said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Mr Arkesden’s family and anyone else affected by his death. We carried out a thorough investigation which concluded that the pursuit was carried out appropriately by a trained officer.

"All police officers and staff were treated as witnesses during the course of our inquiries."

At one stage Hogg was clocked driving at 80mph down a 40mph section of road between Egginton and Hilton. He also scraped against the side of a lorry as he squeezed past it and collided with a bus.

In May, Hogg, of Melville Court, Etwall, was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was also handed a 14-year driving ban.

At his sentencing hearing, Judge Robert Egbuna said Hogg drove like a "madman" for 3.7 miles. He said Mr Arkesden was a "cherished and loved grandfather, father and friend".