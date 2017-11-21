Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Burton pub is still on the market almost a year after its landlords decided to down tools and retire.

Martin Taylor, 60 and his wife Julie, 55, bought the Wellington Arms in 2002, but in January this year they announced that they had chosen to take a well-earned retirement after 15 years behind the bar.

The duo hope the pub will be taken on by someone with as much passion as they have shown and that it will remain as a pub, rather than following the trend of late with pubs being converted into flats.

Mrs Taylor said: "It would be nice to have a local buy the pub and take it on. It's a family pub, and we think it should stay that way. We don't want somebody to buy it, knock it down and turn it into flats.

"It's a great little business, and we've even got letting rooms at the back of the pub. That being said, it is hard work – it's definitely more of a lifestyle than just a job!"

Mr Taylor believes the Wellington Arms has remained popular because of its award-winning darts and dominoes teams.

The couple have told the Burton Mail they will spend their retirement travelling around the UK and Europe.

The couple have run several pubs over the last 20 years, including the Gate Inn, in Branston, and the New Inn, in Horninglow, before moving to the Wellington Arms.

The couple aren't planning on staying away from the pub for too long. Mr Taylor said: "We will definitely keep coming in to see everyone. They're not so much customers as they are friends. And, I'll be coming back to play dominoes and pool."