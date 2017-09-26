A popular potting shed garden centre at Stapenhill Cemetery has been given a make-over following a summer of redevelopment.

East Staffordshire Borough Council’s horticultural team is behind the Potting Shed Garden Centre, based at the Greenhouse at the cemetery, has been redeveloped to include a ramp to improve access for the disabled and it has a professional garden centre-style layout. It also includes the Coffee Pot, where customers can buy tea, coffee or hot chocolate during their visit.

As in previous years, the Potting Shed will be staffed by pupils from Fountains High School, in Stretton, and will be open between 9.30am and 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The official reopening launch took place today , Tuesday, September 26. Any customers who visit the Potting Shed on the launch day will receive a free bag of 10 Daffodil bulbs.