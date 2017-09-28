A popular Horninglow bus stop could end up being moved after parish councillors heard how parked cars mean buses have to stop in the middle of the street, making it difficult for elderly passengers to get off.

Councillors on Horninglow and Eton Parish Council discussed the issues surrounding a stop used by bus firm Midland Classic, in Foston Avenue, just before Swannington Street.

It came after complaints that elderly bus users were unable to get off the bus in a safe place as parked cars on Foston Avenue were forcing the bus to stop in the middle of the road.

The yellow lines which had previously stopped cars from parking near to the bus stop had been burnt off to make room for extra parking space, the council was told.

Elderly passengers have said they have found it difficult to step down off the bus without a kerb to help them, councillors were told.

Councillors discussed the idea of building a concrete block that comes out of the pavement to aid passenger or having a new, designated bus stop with a raised kerb.

The idea of moving the stop to underneath the underpass would be a safer option for those getting off the bus as well as not disrupting traffic flow, councillors felt.

Parish council chairman Clive Keen said: "We have to discuss whether they would change the bus stop to look at road conditions and regulations on the road. It involves removing curbs and altering levels of the pavement."

The parish council will now to meet with Highways England to discuss further plans for the stop.

