Proposals have been submitted to build 25 homes in Branston. The plans are among the latest applications received by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Land north of Lynwood Road, Branston - Outline application for the erection of up to 25 homes with all matters reserved.

Belmot Farm, Belmot Road, Needwood - Proposed parking area to create 12 net additional car and two motorcycle parking spaces.

33 Hawkins Lane, Burton - Display of one externally illuminated fascia sign, four non-illuminated vinyl signs and one non-illuminated double sided post sign.

12 Brizlincote Lane, Burton - Outline application for the demolition of existing bungalow and erection of two detached homes including details of access.

46 Park Lane, Tutbury - Demolition of existing store room and conservatory and erection of a two storey rear extension.

Rosemount 28 Church Road, Rolleston on Dove - Felling of one silver birch tree and crown reduction of one copper beech tree by 30 per cent.

71 Beacon Road, Rolleston On Dove - Erection of a single storey front extension.

19 Knowles Hill, Rolleston on Dove - Erection of single storey front side and rear extensions.

Brackenhurst Manor, Newchurch Road (Brakenhurst Hill), Hoar Cross - Demolition of garage and outbuildings, erection of a new garage/garden room, erection of a garden implements store and change of use of agricultural land to domestic garden area.

Maple Tree House, 1 Princess Way, Stretton - Erection of detached building to form 17 cat pens in association with proposed cattery business including removal of trees.

21 Thornescroft Gardens, Branston - Change of use from park land to garden.

Travelodge, Midland Grain Warehouse, Derby Street, Burton - Retention of satelite dish.

70 Wheatley Lane, Winshill - Erection of a detached triple garage (revised scheme).