A successful prostate screening scheme in Burton has received a welcome boost after a drive to encourage African-Caribbean men to get themselves checked.

The campaign, headed up by Burton Hospitals urological surgeon Jyoti Shah and advanced nurse practitioner Sarah Minns, visited the Burton Caribbean Association as part of its campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer and now members of the association have donated £144 to the project.

The team decided to partner up with the Burton Caribbean Association as men from African or Caribbean descent have a one in four chance of getting prostate cancer whereas those with a European descent have a one in eight chance. The scheme already has the support of champion boxer Neville Brown who was tested himself in a bid to encourage others to get involved.

After seeing the work put in at the screening events at the Pirelli Stadium, the Burton Caribbean Association wanted to make a charitable donation of £144 to the cause. This has been used to purchase a blood pressure monitor to be used at the screenings.

Val Wright, from Burton Caribbean Association, said: "Jyoti and Sarah have brought the conversation of men's health to the forefront of our thinking and it's incredibly valuable work that they do.

"Their passion really shines through which is why the turn-out on the day of the screening was higher than expected.

"We also want to thank Neville Brown, former British boxer, for being involved with promoting the conversation about men's health."

Miss Shah said: "We are incredibly grateful for the charitable donation from the Burton Caribbean Association and the county councillors.

"These funds will allow us to purchase a blood pressure monitor, which is vital to carry out our additional health checks on the men attending our screenings.

"It will now support us with every screening that we do in the future and it's great that Burton Caribbean Association can be part of that."