The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton speaker is offering an insight into traditional pubs descending from the Roman era, including local links with Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

Shirley Horton will be giving an illustrated and informative talk entitled 'Another one for the road.'

It will be part of the WEA (Workers' Educational Association) Something Different talks and is set to be held at Support Staffordshire, The Voluntary Services Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from 2.15pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, November 15.

Anyone is welcome to attend and admission costs £4.50 per session, which is payable on the day and includes light refreshments. Access to the venue is available through Sainsbury's car park.

More information is available from Sylvia Clifford on 01283 536250 or by emailing secretary@burtonwea.org.uk