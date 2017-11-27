Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton-based pub business which employs hundreds of staff is the latest to lend its support to the Burton Mail's Feed our Families 2017 campaign.

Punch Taverns, which is based on Centrum 100, has thrown its weight behind the vital campaign, which aims to help struggling families put food on the table this Christmas, for the third year running.

Molly Bell, 22, is a PR and communications executive for the company. She said the Mail's appeal was something that was close to her colleagues' hearts and it was important that people do their bit to help.

Miss Bell, of Swadlincote, said: "As our head office is in Burton the majority of our staff are based in the town or nearby so it is something we care about and did not think twice about supporting.

"We pride ourselves on being a community business and think it is really important to give back to the community if we can.

"It is nice to do your bit to get involved and something that is really small to you can be a very big thing to others."

Molly will be encouraging her peers to get stuck in to the campaign by decorating a box with the campaign's logo and sending out emails to all staff members asking them to donate something if they can.

She will also use the company's social media channels to voice their support for the vital scheme.

Earlier this year the company showed its generous side when staff treated residents and carers at a nearby care home to lunch in an bid to put something back into the community.

Residents at Carden Bank Care Home in Belvedere Road were invited to go along to the Blacksmiths Arms in Branston to enjoy a two-course lunch, relax and mingle and enjoy a game of bingo and after-lunch entertainment in a friendly environment.

What can I donate to Feed Our Families?

For those of you who have made the generous decision to give something to those who are less fortunate this Christmas, you may be a bit unsure of just what the food banks are after to get the most out of the foods. This is a list of non-perishable items which can be handed over and will be gratefully received.

Items which you can donate: