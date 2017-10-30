Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils are being given the opportunity to bring to life a woodland site created as part of housing developments in Branston.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust has teamed up with St Modwen, The Woodland Trust and the National Forest Company to create Branston Leas Woods.

Now the wildlife trust is offering schools the chance to participate in a free environmental education visit at the site.

Sessions lasting up to two hours are up for grabs, and include an introduction to Branston project, sensory explanation, wildlife and habitats, minibeasts, and plants.

The sessions are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. There will also be bluebell and tree planting opportunities for older pupils combined with some environmental education activities.

More than 175 acres of Branston Leas have been devoted to public recreational areas, meadows and woodland.

One of the highlights is the 82 acre Branston Leas Woods, a bluebell woodland which is currently being planted and will eventually become part of The National Forest.

More details on the sessions are available by calling 01889 880100 or email s.rimmer@staffs-wildlife.org.uk

