Cyclists have been urged to lock up their bikes after one was stolen from outside Cineworld in Burton on Saturday, November 25, one of more than 170 taken from the area in the last year.

Detectives from Staffordshire Police are working to find out who was behind the theft after the bicycle was taken from outside the cinema sometime between 3pm and 6pm.

In the last 12 months, 121 bikes have been stolen in Burton Town and Uxbridge, compared to 68 in the previous 12 months. Meanwhile, in the Burton urban area, there have been 55 thefts in the last 12 months, compared to 38 in the 12 months before that.

Officers are urging people to secure their bikes with heavy duty chains and padlocks and invest in good quality D locks.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to get in touch with Adam Evans by calling non-emergency number 101 or emailing adam.evans@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.