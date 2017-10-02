Britain's 'tragic queen' from nearly 200 years ago is to be remembered in a historical talk taking place in Burton this week.

The Workers Educational Association's Something Different series will launch its autumn season on Wednesday, October 4 with a talk from local speaker John Redfern.

Mr Redfern, a local speaker, will be giving members an illustrated historical insight into the life of Queen Adelaide in his talk entitled Adelaide: Britain's Tragic Queen.

Adelaide was the consort and widow of King William IV, who reigned from 1830 to 1837. She leased Sudbury Hall for a while and is commemorated by having named after her Queen Street, in Measham, numerous pubs and the City of Adelaide in South Australia.

She has gone down in history as a tragic figure after two of her children died and she miscarried twice during the Royal couple's ultimately fruitless attempts to produce a heir.

The talk will be held at Support Staffordshire, The Voluntary Services Centre, in Union Street, Burton, between 2.15pm and 3.45pm.

Anyone is welcome to come along and join in. Fees £4.50 per session payable on the day, including light refreshments. More details are available by calling Sylvia Clifford on 01283 536250 or by emailing secretary@burtonwea.org.uk

