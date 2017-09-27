Around 40 per cent of parents missed out on their first choice of Staffordshire's most popular schools this year, new data has revealed.

Just 59 per cent of those who put Shobnall Primary School, near Burton, as their first choice secured a place for this September, according to the data from the Department for Education.

The school had 1.7 first preference applications, 53 in total, for each of its 31 places. In total there were 4.1 preferences for each place, but no-one who put the school as a second or third preference got a place.

At John Taylor High School, in Barton under Needwood, there was a total of two preferences for each place, and 1.3 first preferences per place, with just 75 per cent of those who put it as a first choice offered a place.

Philip White, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for learning and employability, said: "High performing primary and secondary schools have always attracted a large number of admission applications, and like with any other school, we apply strict admission criteria to ensure places are allocated fairly.

"In Staffordshire the overwhelming majority of parents - 93 per cent - are allocated their first choice primary school, with 90 per cent allocated a first choice secondary school. We know all parents want the best for their children, so we try our best to match their aspirations while being as fair as possible to everyone who applies."

The data from the Department for Education is based on figures from National Offers Day, so figures held directly by individual schools may differ, because late applications were included.

The application deadline for applying for a reception place is January 15, 2018, with October 31 for secondary applications.

Derbyshire County Council said the percentage of children starting secondary school in September 2017 at their first preference school was 95.1 per cent.