The lead guitarist from Frankie Goes to Hollywood is coming to popular music venue in East Staffordshire. Brian Nash, lead guitarist for the 80s band behind hit songs such as Relax and the Power of Love, will be performing a solo set in May next year.

He will be performing his set from 5.30pm until 8pm on Sunday, May 13 at the Dog and Partridge pub in Marchington, with admission free of charge.

Owner of the Dog and Partridge, Paul Needham, says that the regular events at Marchington Music Club, housed in the pub, always bring a good crowd.

Said Paul: "It's a small pub but we regularly see around 70 people come along to our Sunday music nights. Brian is a nice popular guy to have come along, it is band that lots of people have heard of and I liked them a lot back in the day.

"We've had UB40 before and it's always good to have someone who will draw more people in and keep them coming back."

The 54-year-old guitarist, most well-known as Nasher, started his career as an electrician, before forming the band Sons and Egypt with Peter Gill and Holly Johnson.

Gill and Johnson formed Frankie Goes to Hollywood in 1980 and Nash shortly followed suit.

One of their most recognised tracks was Relax, released in 1984, which topped the UK singles chart for five consecutive weeks.

