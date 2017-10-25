Burton may be more than 100 miles from the sea - but that hasn't stopped members of the town's Sub Aqua Club from donning wet suits for a spot of scuba diving.

The club meets weekly at the Meadowside Leisure Centre in High Street and welcomes people to sample the unique sport.

Dozens of people have been down to the pool to test the waters and have a go with the team. Next year, the club will celebrate its 50th birthday in the town.

I went along to one of the team's sessions to have a chat with them and have a close look at scuba diving. When I arrived at the leisure centre, I was fresh-faced and ready to go, but that quickly changed when I had a demonstration about how to use the equipment.

I had a quick session with Dave Hilton, who joined the club in 1979, where I learned how to use all of the kit needed to get into the pool and how to stay safe while exploring the water.

He told me: "It wasn't even my idea to start coming!

"I came with a friend who didn't take to it. For me, it was amazing. I really enjoyed it and quickly became fascinated with the other world under the water.

"Here I am almost 40 years later still going strong. I've seen some incredible places and I'm so glad I tried scuba diving all those years ago!

"It's a very rewarding sport."

Then it was time to get into the pool. As someone who was brought up swimming every week, getting into water had never been a nerve-wracking experience for me, but knowing I was going underwater for a lengthy spell meant I had a little more to worry about.

I was joined by Wendy Johnson as my 'buddy', meaning that if I got into difficulty she would be there to help me out. Whenever scuba divers go out for an exploration, they are always joined by a 'buddy' as a safety precaution. Each kit also has an extra mask attached to the oxygen tank for the buddy, so in an unlikely event of their own supply failing, there is a back up.

I first had to pull the kit off the side of the pool, as it's too heavy to get into the pool already it - especially for a beginner. Once the kit was in the water, it was time to get it on - much easier said than done!

After I finally had the kit on securely, it was time to attempt breathing through the mask; I was instructed to dip into the water alongside the instructor. To describe the experience as unnerving is a bit of an understatement, but I quickly got used to it and was ready to risk sinking to the bottom of the pool.

We had to use weights to weigh us down to the bottom of the pool and then use the buoyancy jacket to keep the correct level in the water.

Swimming across the bottom of the pool, only being able to see other people's legs was weird to say the least!

However, after initial nerves had waned, I began to really enjoy the experience. When the time came to get out of the pool, I didn't want to return to dry land.

The group often takes trips to Stoney Cove in Leicester, the UK's national diving centre. It allows budding divers to have a go at exploring an outdoor area before taking the leap into open water.

Anyone who wants to get involved can work towards qualifications in the sport, such as the ocean diver or sports diver certificates. The group also offers qualifications which have to be obtained before divers can get a licence to explore open water themselves.

Hearing members' stories of exploring shipwrecks and coming face to face with wild fish in open waters made me even more eager to getting in and having a go.

Scuba divers also undertake trips to new places on a regular basis - on the British coast or in foreign countries to explore new depths and get a chance to come face to face with new creatures in the underwater world.

Sam Jenkins said: "We all go to new places to dive together, but as individuals we go to even more.

"Most of our holidays are booked around where we know we can have a good dive - mine all are anyway!"

Mr Hilton, who has even dived in the River Dove, added: "It is as much of a social club as anything else. We all get on really well and go for meals together quite a lot.

"We're always ready to welcome new people and everyone is lovely. They are all a great bunch of people."

Anyone who wants to have a go can join Burton Sub Aqua Club for a 'try dive' on Tuesday evenings at the Meadowside Leisure Centre at 7.30pm or contact them via their Facebook page.

What is scuba diving?

Scuba diving is a form of underwater diving where the diver uses a self-contained underwater breathing apparatus to break underwater. Scuba divers carry their own source of breathing gas, allowing them greater independence and freedom of movement than divers that have to rely on returning to the water for air.

More scuba divers will move underwater by using fins attached to their feet. They will also wear a mast to improve their vision underwater, an oxygen mask that is connected to a tank of compressed air.

What attracts people to have a go at the sport is often to get a glimpse of the undersea world. It is one area of nature that mankind has never been able to fully explore. The sport gives divers the chance to see that underwater world, even if it is just for a short while.