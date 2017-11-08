Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Public demands for a road crossing at Wideshaft, in Swadlincote, have been rejected after Derbyshire County Council said the facility could be 'counter-productive to road safety.'

Residents had appealed for a crossing to be provided during an area forum meeting in Newhall in June, with calls for the traffic scheme to be introduced outside Belmont School to help the elderly living nearby.

But householders have been left disappointed after their calls were dismissed by Derbyshire County Council.

After concerns were relayed to the council, the traffic and safety team responded by saying that "where footfall is relatively light, it can actually prove counter-productive to road safety" and that it will not grant permission for a pedestrian crossing.

A spokesman for the team said: "As the local highway authority, we receive many requests for crossing facilities from across the county, far outweighing the resources available for such measures. We therefore apply strict criteria to each request to ensure that such measures are targeted to locations where they are most needed and will be widely used.

"We use a nationally recognised formula known as PV2 as guide criteria, when assessing requests; this seeks to establish traffic flow against the volume of pedestrians crossing the road.

"In order to meet assessment criteria, and consequently to ensure a new crossing will be well used, we would be looking for numbers in the region of 1,000 vehicles, with 100 crossing pedestrians, for each of any four hours in the day.

"Other factors are considered during the assessment process, which include the level of difficulty for pedestrians crossing; any facilities within the area; and whether there is an identifiable ‘desire line’ where pedestrians have a clear need to cross. In addition, the recorded injury collision history is also taken into account in regard to pedestrian-related incidents. It is considered that these numbers are unlikely to be significant enough to attain the levels required.

"Formalised crossings are not installed solely for school-related pedestrian traffic, but to serve a defined need for the wider community. To provide a pedestrian crossing where footfall is relatively light, can actually prove counter-productive to road safety.

"Department for Transport advice states that caution should be exercised when considering crossings on roads where pedestrian flows are light for long periods of the day.

"Drivers become accustomed to not having to stop at the crossing and may begin to ignore its existence. This can increase the risk for pedestrians who make the assumption it is safe to cross and may step out in front of a driver who has ignored or forgotten the crossing.

"Taking those points into consideration we are not in a position to recommend a formalised crossing be put forward. We understand that this may not be the response you were hoping for, but trust we have provided a full and comprehensive reason as to why this is the case."

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council added: "All applications for crossings are assessed based on the amount of pedestrian activity at the site throughout the day and the amount of traffic using the road.

"Like many sites close to schools, this is busy at both ends of the day but there is not sufficient pedestrian or vehicle activity throughout the remainder of the day to require a crossing."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk