Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian has been injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Swarkestone.

Derbyshire police say Barrow Road has been closed in both directions between Sinfin Lane and the A514.

Officers are at the scene and are investigating the incident.

Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that the accident is causing queueing traffic which is also affecting Lowes Lane at the A5132 Barrow Lane and Woodshop Lane.

An accident in Tamworth is also causing issues for evening commuters.

Bonehill Road is partially blocked following at accident at Ventura Park Road.

There is queueing traffic and the incident is reported to have taken place near the Audi showroom in Tamworth. Emergency services are currently attending the scene.

And two lanes are also closed on the M1 northbound. There is debris on the road following an accident involving three vehicles.

The incident took place between junction 27 1608 and junction 28 A38.

Travel time through the area with the road closure is around one hour.