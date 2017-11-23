Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rush hour commuters driving out of Burton are facing delays due to roadworks caused by emergency gas repairs.

Cadent, formerly, the National Grid, set up two-way traffic lights in Stapenhill Road, close to the junction with Spring Terrace Road, this afternoon, Thursday, November 23.

The work was causing delays tonight and traffic queues were building up on to Burton Bridge and at the Swan junction.

It comes as commuters have just recovered from the controversial temporary closure of St Peter's Bridge which caused gridlocked traffic in and out of Burton for three months.

These roadworks are expected to last until Wednesday, November 29.

Cadent said it is carrying out essential gas repair works to provide a more reliable service for its customers.