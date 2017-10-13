A jobs and careers fair held at a Stapenhill school was aimed at inspiring pupils to work hard towards their future objectives, staff have said.

Students at Robert Sutton Catholic Sports College, in Bluestone Lane, Burton, attended the jobs fair held yesterday on Wednesday, October 11.

More than 40 employers, trainers and representatives from universities turned out for the annual event to show pupils what their options could be when they leave school.

Employers included East Staffordshire Borough Council, The Army, Rathbones Training, JTL Electrical, Total People, Network UK and the hairdressing department from Burton and South Derbyshire College. Robert Sutton staff said the day was a huge success, with some pupils and employers arranging job interviews for the future.

Loughborough, Cambridge, Staffordshire and Nottingham universities were some of the higher education institutes that attended, with some commenting that the students were very enthusiastic and engaged in conversation.

Julie McAulay, careers adviser at the school, said: "The day was a real success, it had a really great atmosphere and a buzz about the place.

"I think it's really important to hold these fairs to show the students what else is out there. Not everyone has to come to this sixth form.

"It gives them a chance to talk to the universities to find out what grades they need and it might push them to work harder and motivate them to see their end goal and how they will get there.

"The year nines will be choosing their GCSE options this year and this helps them choose the right option."

The fair aimed to motivate students to work towards their end goal and show them the variety of different options open to them at the end of their school career, whether it be further education or employment.

