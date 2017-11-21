Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian and Hollywood actor Russell Brand is set to visit Burton today to sign copies of his new book.

The actor, presenter and author will be at Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm today to meet his fans wanting to get his autograph.

Copies of his new book, entitled Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions, will be on sale on the day. Russell will also sign autographs for fans. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to Burton Addiction Centre in the town, of which he is a supporter.

Russell is a comedian, writer and addict. He has been addicted to drugs, sex, fame, money and power and his latest book offers insights from his own experience to help those who "struggle with addiction in a wider sense".

This is Russell's fourth book and he still performs as a comic and is studying for an MA in religion and global politics.

A spokesman for Russell, who is now a father, said: "Recovery is a self-help book for everyone that will change your life. Offering a definitive guide to addiction from someone who has struggled with heroin, alcohol, sex, fame, food and staring at their phone, as if the answer is going to come from there.

"This important new book will help anyone who is an addict, or loves an addict, move towards recovery.

"With a powerful mix of honesty, humour and compassion, Russell Brand tells his intimate yet universal story and shares the practical advice and wisdom he has been taught through his 14-and-a-half-years of recovery.

"He speaks to those suffering along the full spectrum of addiction - from serious, life-threatening misuse of substances, to the subtler habits we use to hold our lives together, like food, technology or unhealthy relationships."

Brand is a big supporter of the Burton Addiction Centre and has become close friends with its founder Noreen Oliver.

Langan's Tea Rooms is a social enterprise which employs Burton Addiction Centre, or BAC clients in recovery and all profits are fed back into the BAC "community".

All revenue is ploughed back into community services to provide education, training and employment for those individuals who have undergone rehabilitation at the BAC O'Connor centre.

All profits help the staff and volunteers gain qualifications and valuable skills within a supportive environment. All staff in the tea rooms are graduates of the BAC O'Connor Centre.